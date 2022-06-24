Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.