Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 114.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $286.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

