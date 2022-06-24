Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

