Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

