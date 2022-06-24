Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 5,296 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

