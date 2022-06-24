Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 439,010 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 121,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

