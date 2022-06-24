Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 257 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $303.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

