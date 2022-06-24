Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $391.25 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.12. The stock has a market cap of $210.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

