Glassman Wealth Services Buys 397 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

