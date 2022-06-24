Glassman Wealth Services Buys 578 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $372,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $215,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 657,490 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.01.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.55 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.