Glassman Wealth Services Has $30,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $213.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.97. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $163.01 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

