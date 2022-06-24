Glassman Wealth Services Sells 111 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 33,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,558.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,234.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $283.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

