Glassman Wealth Services Sells 206 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 424.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 243,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 196,899 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,920,000 after buying an additional 143,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.61.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.