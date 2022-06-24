GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of GMS opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. GMS has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GMS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,137,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GMS by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 56,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

