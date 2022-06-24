Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.74

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 7331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

