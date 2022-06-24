GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 7.4%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 124,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 953,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.81 price objective on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

