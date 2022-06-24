Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.
GBNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Clarus Securities reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.
