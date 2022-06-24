H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

NYSE FUL opened at $59.24 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.60.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.