H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.60.

FUL stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.60. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 22.69%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

