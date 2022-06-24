Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

