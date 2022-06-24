Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
