H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.18

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEES. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 20,042 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.19 per share, for a total transaction of $685,235.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,463.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,042 shares of company stock worth $1,181,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. CWM LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

