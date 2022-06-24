Head-To-Head Contrast: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) vs. City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CF Bankshares pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CF Bankshares and City, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A City 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 28.49% 13.33% 1.12% City 38.11% 13.31% 1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $63.99 million 1.72 $18.45 million $2.50 8.40 City $235.11 million 5.02 $88.08 million $5.83 13.52

City has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

City beats CF Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and treasury management depository services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, and Summit counties, Ohio; and a loan production office located in Franklin County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 905 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.