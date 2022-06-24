Head-To-Head Review: Valaris (NYSE:VAL) vs. Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ)

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -164.67% -23.08% -9.18% Valaris -291.76% -344.10% -138.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Valaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.00 -$525.16 million N/A N/A Valaris $1.23 billion 2.66 -$4.50 billion N/A N/A

Pacific Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Drilling and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.32%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Summary

Valaris beats Pacific Drilling on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Drilling (Get Rating)

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. Pacific Drilling S.A. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 30, 2020, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Valaris (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

