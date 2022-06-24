Head-To-Head Survey: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) & AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35% Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53%

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AeroVironment and Archer Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $394.91 million 5.20 $23.33 million ($0.03) -2,744.42 Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AeroVironment and Archer Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 3 3 0 2.50 Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75

AeroVironment presently has a consensus target price of $91.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.50%. Archer Aviation has a consensus target price of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 119.95%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than AeroVironment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Archer Aviation on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to ISR services. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

