Head to Head Survey: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) versus NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and NovaGold Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $71.72 million 16.13 $27.62 million $0.16 37.63 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -41.92

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sandstorm Gold and NovaGold Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 2 7 0 2.78 NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.61, suggesting a potential upside of 92.88%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 26.67% 5.23% 5.02% NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats NovaGold Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 230 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

