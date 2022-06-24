Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HR. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of HR stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

