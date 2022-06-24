Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 230,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 52,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $475.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $391.25 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.12. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

