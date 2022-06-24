Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 152 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 55,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 22,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,802 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 71,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $121.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

