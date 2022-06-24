Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

