Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 162,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $496.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $559.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $200.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.