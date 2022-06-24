Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 118 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 480.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 44,359 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 21.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.