HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $665.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

