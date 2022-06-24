Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $8,360,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $174.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.92 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

