Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.92 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

