Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Tonya Harris Jackson Purchases 1,500 Shares

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) Director Tonya Harris Jackson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $23,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,325.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $192.84 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

