Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6,951.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,499 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,960 shares of company stock worth $532,897. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.