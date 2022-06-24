Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.55

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 20150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBM. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

