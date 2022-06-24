Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $26.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

