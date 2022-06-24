Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

HPP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.