iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Cut to $8.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ICAD. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.28. iCAD has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $4,041,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $951,000. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

