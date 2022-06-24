II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.43

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.43 and last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 9150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Several brokerages have commented on IIVI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,850 shares of company stock worth $502,088. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in II-VI by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

