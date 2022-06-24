Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.98

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.98 and last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.49.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.
In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,019,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,384,355.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)
IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.
