Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.98

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.98 and last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.49.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,019,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,384,355.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

