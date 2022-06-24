Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $250.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $218.97 on Friday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 347.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock worth $5,791,668 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 310.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.