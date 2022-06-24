Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $71.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,418 shares of company stock valued at $479,238. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.