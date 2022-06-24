IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $230.20

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230.20 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 231.80 ($2.84), with a volume of 13526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.40 ($2.88).

A number of research analysts recently commented on IHP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.10) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.23) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.61) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £767.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 328.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 425.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In related news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 15,000 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £43,800 ($53,650.17).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

