InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 17,200 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

