InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $174.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

