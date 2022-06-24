InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 5,757 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,189,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 413,694 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Teradyne by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $122.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.