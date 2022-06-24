InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $92.37 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

