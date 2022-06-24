InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,907,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,225,000 after acquiring an additional 222,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,553,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 468,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 274,204 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.